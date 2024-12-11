Sundar played a pivotal role in India’s memorable Brisbane win in 2021 and is a reliable off-spin option as well as a resilient lower-order batter

India off-spinner Washington Sundar. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Pujara feels Washington Sundar can replace this Team India great x 00:00

Following a crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in Adelaide and the series tied 1-1, the stakes are higher than ever for Team India, and seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested a key change to the playing XI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pujara advocated for Washington Sundar’s inclusion in place of Ravichandran Ashwin to bolster India’s batting depth. Pujara’s recommendation comes after Ashwin’s underwhelming performance in Adelaide, where he managed just 1-53 in 18 overs. Pujara believes the team may need Sundar’s all-round abilities to address their batting struggles.

Also Read: "I think he and JL used to have a real difference of opinion": Tim Paine on relationship between Head and Langer

Cheteshwar Pujara

“I feel only one change might happen. Since the batting wasn’t good, Washington Sundar can come in place of R Ashwin. Should someone come in place of Harshit Rana? In my opinion, no. You backed him and he performed well in the first match,” Pujara said on Star Sports.

Sundar played a pivotal role in India’s memorable Brisbane win in 2021 and is a reliable off-spin option as well as a resilient lower-order batter.

The hardworking Sundar could lengthen India’s batting line-up without compromising the bowling attack. He was part of India’s 295-run win in the Perth Test, taking two wickets and contributed 33 runs before making way for Ashwin in Adelaide.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever