Pujara feels Washington Sundar can replace this Team India great

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Sundar played a pivotal role in India’s memorable Brisbane win in 2021 and is a reliable off-spin option as well as a resilient lower-order batter

Pujara feels Washington Sundar can replace this Team India great

India off-spinner Washington Sundar. Pics/Getty Images

Pujara feels Washington Sundar can replace this Team India great
Following a crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in Adelaide and the series tied 1-1, the stakes are higher than ever for Team India, and seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested a key change to the playing XI. 


Pujara advocated for Washington Sundar’s inclusion in place of Ravichandran Ashwin to bolster India’s batting depth. Pujara’s recommendation comes after Ashwin’s underwhelming performance in Adelaide, where he managed just 1-53 in 18 overs. Pujara believes the team may need Sundar’s all-round abilities to address their batting struggles.


Also Read: "I think he and JL used to have a real difference of opinion": Tim Paine on relationship between Head and Langer


Cheteshwar PujaraCheteshwar Pujara

“I feel only one change might happen. Since the batting wasn’t good, Washington Sundar can come in place of R Ashwin. Should someone come in place of Harshit Rana? In my opinion, no. You backed him and he performed well in the first match,” Pujara said on Star Sports.

Sundar played a pivotal role in India’s memorable Brisbane win in 2021 and is a reliable off-spin option as well as a resilient lower-order batter. 

The hardworking Sundar could lengthen India’s batting line-up without compromising the bowling attack. He was part of India’s 295-run win in the Perth Test, taking two wickets and contributed 33 runs before making way for Ashwin in Adelaide.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia cheteshwar pujara ravichandran ashwin Washington Sundar test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

