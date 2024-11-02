Both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struggled with no-balls, contributing to the team's woes

Washingston Sundar, Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article How no-balls led Sunil Gavaskar to 'smash plate on the wall' at Wankhede x 00:00

Frustration mounted for many as India's spin bowlers grappled with their footing on the first day of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test at Mumbai's Wankhede on Friday.

Both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struggled with no-balls, contributing to the team's woes. In a humorous moment, former India coach Ravi Shastri quipped that the ongoing overstepping was becoming too much for his co-commentator and former teammate, Sunil Gavaskar, who reportedly shattered a plate during lunch due to his exasperation.

"Sunil Gavaskar was having lunch. He smashed the plate on the wall," Shastri said on air. "Thank god he is not fielding in the slip. Washington would have been close to Washington DC."

India collectively bowled nine no-balls in their innings, with only one delivered by a pacer, Akash Deep. The remaining eight were divided between Sundar, who overstepped five times, and Jadeja, who had three infractions.

India on Friday did well to keep New Zealand to 235 after the visitors won the toss with Mitchell top-scoring with 82, but the hosts lost wickets in heap towards the end to be placed at a precarious position of 86 for four, trailing by another 149 runs.

