How no-balls led Sunil Gavaskar to 'smash plate on the wall' at Wankhede

Updated on: 02 November,2024 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struggled with no-balls, contributing to the team's woes

How no-balls led Sunil Gavaskar to 'smash plate on the wall' at Wankhede

Washingston Sundar, Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: AFP)

Frustration mounted for many as India's spin bowlers grappled with their footing on the first day of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test at Mumbai's Wankhede on Friday.


Both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struggled with no-balls, contributing to the team's woes. In a humorous moment, former India coach Ravi Shastri quipped that the ongoing overstepping was becoming too much for his co-commentator and former teammate, Sunil Gavaskar, who reportedly shattered a plate during lunch due to his exasperation.


"Sunil Gavaskar was having lunch. He smashed the plate on the wall," Shastri said on air. "Thank god he is not fielding in the slip. Washington would have been close to Washington DC."


Also Read: Wankhede woes: India’s fragile end to a promising day

India collectively bowled nine no-balls in their innings, with only one delivered by a pacer, Akash Deep. The remaining eight were divided between Sundar, who overstepped five times, and Jadeja, who had three infractions.

India on Friday did well to keep New Zealand to 235 after the visitors won the toss with Mitchell top-scoring with 82, but the hosts lost wickets in heap towards the end to be placed at a precarious position of 86 for four, trailing by another 149 runs.

More updates to follow...

 

 

