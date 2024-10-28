Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 2nd Test Hard to digest Kapil Dev on Indias first series loss at home since 2012 13

IND vs NZ 2nd Test | ‘Hard to digest’: Kapil Dev on India's first series loss at home since 2012-13

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev reckons not playing enough domestic cricket is affecting Virat Kohli’s batting on turning pitches; finds 0-2 loss to New Zealand simply...

IND vs NZ 2nd Test | ‘Hard to digest’: Kapil Dev on India's first series loss at home since 2012-13

Virat Kohli after being clean bowled by NZ spinner Mitchell Santner on Day 2 of the second Test in Pune on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 2nd Test | ‘Hard to digest’: Kapil Dev on India's first series loss at home since 2012-13
x
00:00

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev believes that India’s batting stars must play more domestic cricket in order to get better when it comes to scoring runs against spin bowling.


Kapil, India’s 1983 World Cup captain, was flabbergasted to see India succumbing to a series loss to the visiting New Zealand team even before the third and final Test scheduled to be played on November 1 in Mumbai.


Kapil Dev. Pic/Getty ImagesKapil Dev. Pic/Getty Images


After losing the Bangalore Test, the Rohit Sharma-led side were defeated inside three days at Pune, where left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner claimed 13 in the Test which the Kiwis won by 113 runs.

Virat Kohli’s struggles have not missed the attention of Kapil, who said: “I made an observation five years back that Virat is not sighting the ball perfectly. It appears that he is not following the line of the ball. In spite of repeated failures he is still playing across the line. Now, this is clear evidence of a lack of match practice. They have to play domestic cricket if they want to improve their skills against spin bowling. They must learn how to score runs with a straight bat like Sunny Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar did. Yashasvi Jaiswal is good, but he must be more consistent, score heavily.”

Also Read: India face tough transition period, limited bowling options may worry Gambhir

Tom Latham & Co hailed

The series loss to New Zealand was India’s first series defeat at home since 2012-13. Kapil cannot comprehend how the loss came about. “We lost both Test matches… unbelievable… very difficult to digest. 

The Indian team is better than the Kiwis, but Tom Latham & Co played better cricket, took more initiative to win.

“We have to take fresh guard. We are missing Hardik Pandya’s all-round skills and while Ravindra Jadeja is a much-improved batter, he is not bowling all that well.

‘Sundar must be praised’

“Washington Sundar must be praised — a high-arm action like S Venkataraghavan, I noticed that on a turning track Washington bowls straight and in the bargain, gets LBW decisions. We have had Erapalli Prasanna and Venkat play together so no harm if [Ravichandran] Ashwin and Washington play together,” he said.

With no intention to take away credit from Santner, Kapil emphasised: “India lost to Santner — very disappointing. My question is, were they trying hard enough? It was a total collapse of the batting department,” he said.

And his thoughts on the third and final Test at Mumbai? “I am not bothered. Yes, it’s a Test match, but have we not lost the series? Even after losing the first Test, we did not take corrective measures,” Kapil signed off.

245
No. of runs scored by Virat Kohli in 10 Test innings this year @ 27.22

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kapil dev India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series virat kohli rohit sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal hardik pandya cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK