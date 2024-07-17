The Paris Olympics is set to begin from July 26. A total of 117 members will represent India at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the country hopes to better their medal tally

Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | "Go and express yourself": Kapil Dev advises Indian athletes x 00:00

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev advised Olympic-bound country's athletes to express themselves fearlessly at the Paris Olympics 2024. Ahead of the marquee event, Dev hoped that India would hit a double-digit mark on the medals tally.

The Paris Olympics is set to begin from July 26. A total of 117 members will represent India at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the country hopes to better their medal tally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't really say for anybody but I can just wish them all the luck and hope we should win more medals this year and that's important," Kapil, who is also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) said here on the sidelines of the launch of the second edition of the Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL).

"My advice to all (Indian athletes) would be to go and express yourself. I cross my finger and why not if we believe it (double-digit medal haul) will happen."

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Highest-seeded Indian table tennis players

The BCCI recently appointed Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Following the matter, Kapil Dev wished luck to Gambhir and the team. "If Gautam Gambhir is taking that position (of head coach of the Indian cricket team), I wish good luck to him and the team. I hope they do better than what we have done previously. I want to wish the Indian players all the best."

Kapil, who played a lot of amateur events back in the day, hoped that the sport would continue to grow in the country.

"When I started playing cricket, I never thought golf will reach this height. I hope to see golf reaching the heights of cricket one day," he said.

"We just need good sponsors to promote the game. Without sponsors nothing is possible. In 5 years time we should reach there," added Kapil, who is the ambassador of TGCL and also plays in the league.

Buoyed by the resounding success of the inaugural season last year, which featured four teams, TGCL this year will feature eight teams seven from India and one from Sri Lanka. The event will be held in Bengaluru from September 2 to 7.

The league is an IPL kind of venture and will be played in the Ryder Cup format with 20 players in each team, which includes professional, celebrity and amateur golfers playing together.

The winning team will be richer by Rs 30 lakh, while the second and third-placed sides will get Rs 15 and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

"It's a unique concept, never seen something like this. I hope the prize money for the winners of TGCL will one million dollars in the next five years," Kapil said.

The eight teams participating in this year's TGCL are debutants Wave Riders, Mumbai Warriors, Chandigarh Titans, Chennai Hustlers, Dakshin Rangers, Lahari Lions, Golfism and Colombo Lions.

(With PTI Inputs)