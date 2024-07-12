"Gautam Gambhir will be a team coach": Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan who earlier played under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship during his stint with Lucknow Super Giants shared a few insights about his style. Having played in three T20Is against Zimbabwe, Avesh Khan has claimed six wickets at the Harare Sports Club

Avesh Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Gautam Gambhir's mindset is what makes him a team's coach, feels Indian pacer Avesh Khan.

Gautam Gambhir who has been appointed as Team India's new head coach will be in charge of the Sri Lanka series where the "Men in Blue" will play three T20Is and three ODIs from June 26.

Avesh Khan who earlier played under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship during his stint with Lucknow Super Giants shared a few insights about his style.

"Whatever I have learned from him, it is about the mindset that you should always look to get the better of your opponent and give your 100 per cent", Avesh told BCCI ahead of India's fourth T20I here on Saturday against Zimbabwe.

"In team meetings, as well as one-on-ones, he would speak less but would convey his point as to what is to be done. He would assign tasks and roles to players and he has always been a 'team coach', he always wants to win and everyone to give their 100 per cent", Avesh said.

Having played in three T20Is against Zimbabwe, Avesh Khan has claimed six wickets at the Harare Sports Club. "With six wickets in three outings, Avesh said he has enjoyed bowling at the Harare Sports Club. We have played on different wickets here. We played the first two matches on the same deck, there was good bounce in the first match but in the second it had flattened out. The conditions are good, since it is open ground the ball also swings a bit", he said.

"But since these matches are played in daytime, sometimes the wicket dries up but as a bowler you should be prepared to bowl in all situations. I always try to take wickets for my team and with bigger boundaries here, as a bowler that is enjoyable", Avesh added.

Talking about his evolution, Avesh said his focus has been on making his captain's job easier. I try to give a freehand to the captain, in terms of using me whenever he wants to. If a captain has a bowler who can be used in all three stages powerplay, middle overs and in the death his number of options increases, he said.

"As a bowler, I always think of providing that as an option, bring in new elements such as developing a slow bouncer or a leg-cutter from outside off-stump or near the wide line", Avesh added.

Further Avesh said lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's clarity in execution is what sets him apart which is something even he wants to emulate.

"Like Virat bhai said, he is once in a generation bowler, it is true and we all believe so. His style of bowling and his mindset are different, but main (thing) is his execution, for which we all practice", he said.

"Whenever I speak with him, he tells me to focus on the execution. If you are thinking of sending down a yorker, then it has to be a yorker; it cannot be a full toss or a half volley, a bouncer has to be on the shoulders; a length ball has to be (aimed at) the top of off (stump)", Avesh added.

(With PTI Inputs)