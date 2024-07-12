James Anderson pulled the curtains to his test career which saw him play 188 Test matches. He played his last match against West Indies which ended in England's favour. The pacer has dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for the maximum number of times in Test Cricket which is nine

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "You've inspired generations with your game": Tendulkar on James Anderson x 00:00

Following the retirement of James Anderson, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opened up by saying, "You've inspired generations with your game."

James Anderson pulled the curtains to his test career which saw him play 188 Test matches. He played his last match against West Indies which ended in England's favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pacer has dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for the maximum number of times in Test Cricket which is nine.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Most Test wickets: James Anderson finishes in third place

Taking to his official X account, Tendulkar praised Anderson and said the English pacer has inspired generations with his game. The former cricketer also wished Anderson a wonderful life with good health and happiness.

"Hey, Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game. Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Hey Jimmy!



You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye.



It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game.



Wish you a wonderful life… pic.twitter.com/ETp2e6qIQ1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2024

Coming to the first test match between England and West Indies, James Anderson claimed the first wicket of the day at Lord's Cricket Ground by dismissing Joshua Da Silva.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's Honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a huge 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back into castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

(With ANI Inputs)