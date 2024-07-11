Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Debutant Smith helps England take big lead

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

The wicketkeeper, who turned 24 today, produced the fifth fifty of the innings after Zak Crawley (76), Ollie Pope (57), Joe Root (68) and Harry Brook (50) had all previously reached the landmark

Jamie Smith v WI yesterday

Jamie Smith marked his Test debut with an impressive 70 as England established a huge first-innings lead over the West Indies at Lord’s here on Thursday. 


Also Read: Cream of world cricket arrive for Sunny’s b’day bash in London


England were dismissed for 371 on the stroke of tea on Day Two of the first Test to leave them 250 runs ahead of the tourists. The wicketkeeper, who turned 24 today, produced the fifth fifty of the innings after Zak Crawley (76), Ollie Pope (57), Joe Root (68) and Harry Brook (50) had all previously reached the landmark.


At the time of going to press, West Indies were 52-4 in the second innings.

