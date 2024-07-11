Ex-pacer Colin Croft disgusted with West Indies at Lord’s

The visitors were bowled out for 121 with England fast bowler Gus Atkinson claiming seven wickets

Colin Croft

Former West Indies pace ace Colin Croft was not a happy man at Lord’s on Wednesday, displaying his displeasure at the West Indian batting performance on Day One of the opening Test. The visitors were bowled out for 121 with England fast bowler Gus Atkinson claiming seven wickets.

“I can only say our West Indian cricketers do not know how to bat in the longer format of the game. Even in domestic cricket, a four-day match finishes in two and a half to three days… surprising. They have been making the same mistakes. Even today, they continuously made mistakes in the top-order—very shocking. This is an effect of T20 cricket,” said Croft, 71.

Croft played for the West Indies from 1976-77 to 1981-82 before he joined a rebel West Indies team to South Africa. “The current lot should realise the value of our cricket, the legacy. The consistency is missing

totally," said Croft.