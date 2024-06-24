Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada delivered fine spells to guide South Africa to their seventh consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2024. The side has now managed to seal the semi-final berth of the tournament. During the game, the Caribbeans smashed a total of 7 sixes and surpassed Australia

West Indies cricket team (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies surpass Australia to become team to hit most sixes in single edition x 00:00

During the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa, West Indies surpassed Australia to become the team to hit the most number of sixes in a single World Cup edition.

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada delivered fine spells to guide South Africa to their seventh consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2024. The side has now managed to seal the semi-final berth of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the game, the Caribbeans smashed a total of 7 sixes and surpassed Australia. They now have a total of 62 sixes registered to their name and earlier the record was held by the Aussies who had 57 sixes in T20 World Cup 2010.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Will the "Blues" be able to wash out past "Yellow" memories?

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2024 match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies was reduced to 5/2, but an 81-run stand between Kyle Mayers (35 in 34 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Roston Chase (52 in 42 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back in the game. However, Proteas bowlers kept striking at regular intervals after this partnership, restricting WI to 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen, skipper Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 136 runs, SA lost two wickets early. Due to the interruption of action by rain, the Proteas were given a new target of 123 runs in 17 overs. At one point, the match was 50-50, with SA at 110/7 in 15.2 overs, despite crucial knocks from Tristan Stubbs (29 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 in 10 balls, with three fours and a six). However, Jansen (21*) and Rabada (5*) found boundaries at crucial stages, finishing the chase with five balls and three wickets in hand.

Chase (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell also got two wickets.

With the victory against the hosts, the Proteas have now ended the Super 8 stage with three wins in three matches. England is the other team to qualify for the semi-final. West Indies have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with one victory in three matches of the Super 8 stage.

(With ANI Inputs)