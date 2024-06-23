‘Knew conditions well’: Shanto

After claiming 3-19 in Super 8 win over Bangladesh, India’s wrist-spinner Kuldeep says playing in the Caribbean before helped him execute plans better

India’s Kuldeep Yadav during their match against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Given the quality of India’s attack and the poor form of the Bangladesh top order, 197 was always going to be an uphill target for Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men. Even so, their abject surrender came as a surprise. Despite India’s 12-1 overall T20I record and 4-0 head-to-head in T20 World Cups, recent skirmishes between the sides have been keenly contested. Indeed, in the last two clashes in T20 World Cups, in Bangalore in 2016 and Adelaide in 2022, India edged home by one run and five runs (DLS Method) respectively.

Bangladesh have often found ways to run India close, but at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, India cut out all escape routes. Bangladesh’s chase never took off despite their best opening start of the competition, and once Kuldeep Yadav came on with his bundle of tricks, only one team was in the hunt.

Bumrah solid with 2-13

Kuldeep finished with 3-19 in four excellent overs of left-arm wrist-spin, reiterating that he will be a big influence in the Caribbean, while Jasprit Bumrah added another chapter to his growing legend with two for 13, restricting Bangladesh to 146 for eight and helping India complete a commanding 50-run win. It was their second big win of the Super Eight stage, following Thursday’s 47-run rout of Afghanistan in Bridgetown.

Mathematically, India still stand a chance of being eliminated—however far-fetched that might sound—after Australia went down to a spirited Afghanistan by 20 runs. Australia need a win more than India when the teams lock horns at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday morning, with Group 1 pregnant with possibilities.

Kuldeep, who had looked a touch rusty against Afghanistan, was on the money from the word go. He struck with his 10th delivery, producing a ripping wrong ’un that hastened through on pitching to trap opener Tanzid Hasan in front, and then defeated Towhid Hridoy’s sweep in his next over to win another leg before shout. A third wicket came when he beat Shakib Al Hasan in the flight and lured him into a leading edge safely pouched by Rohit Sharma at cover to officially pull the plug on Bangladesh’s chase.

‘Perfect for spinners’

“The wickets are good for spinners, as you have seen in the last few games,” Kuldeep observed after the match. “I’ve got four overs to bowl and that was my plan—just sticking with the length and varying my pace. For me, it’s nice. I made my T20I and ODI debut here [in the Caribbean] back in 2017. I know the conditions very well; it’s perfect for spinners to bowl here.”

India’s total was based on a series of handy cameos with the final push coming through Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 50 off 27 deliveries. “We’ve played really good cricket, we’ve stuck together and really executed our plans,” said the Indian vice-captain, also the Player of the Match. “I just want to keep my head down and keep working hard.”