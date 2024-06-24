T20 World Cup 2024: Will the "Blues" be able to wash out past "Yellow" memories?

The T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will serve as nail-biting entertainment as the two cricketing giants will play against each other on the global stage. Head is also the leading run-scorer for Aussies in the ongoing marquee event

Travis Head, Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

As the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 moves ahead, unbeaten Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

So far, Rohit Sharma-led India has ticked all the boxes in the T20 World Cup 2024, but today they will face Australia. The last time both teams clashed against each other was during the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, where the night ended in the favour of the Australians.

Travis Head is the man who has been a nightmare for many Indians since November 19, 2023. The explosive left-hander is coming off a great IPL 2024 season and will look to continue his momentum against India. As far as Head is the main concerned, Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh has been able to dismiss him twice in the Indian showpiece.

The Indian dugout will expect Arshdeep to strike the wicket of Head as early as possible. But, Head is also the leading run-scorer for Aussies in the ongoing marquee event. Along with him, the Blues will also have to look after David Warner who is close to ending his international career.

At the same time, the only defeat Australians faced in the T20 World Cup 2024 came against Afghanistan. On the other hand, stalwart Virat Kohli seems to getting back in the groove after struggling to score runs in the USA's leg.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, bowling has been a strength for India, thanks to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. So far, his contributions have been crucial for India because of his ability to pick wickets at any stage of the game. Also, the inclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the West Indies' leg has been fruitful for the side as he has managed to pick wickets in both matches. The positive for India is the return of swashbuckling Rishabh Pant. He has been a consistent performer for the side in the ongoing event. Additionally, Hardik Pandya has been able to showcase his skills with the ball after having a horrific IPL 2024.

Australia's star all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis can be dangerous as they are known for delivering performances in tough situations. The T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will serve as nail-biting entertainment as the two cricketing giants will play against each other on the global stage.