In the group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England, the Australian duo used the advantage of the win and partnered up 70 runs in just 30 deliveries. Their aggressive approach helped the Aussies put a total of 201 on board for the loss of seven wickets

Glenn Maxwell (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "Blessed to have two extremely talented guys": Maxwell hails this Australian duo x 00:00

Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hailed the side's destructive opening partners David Warner and Travis Head while talking about the factors that help them complement each other in the opening slot.

Warner and Head have played crucial roles in helping Australia register gigantic totals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Head was the standout performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 as he accumulated 567 runs in 15 matches. He batted with an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 191.55.

David Warner, on the other hand, did not have much success in the Indian showpiece but has regained his form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN: Blues look to conquer "Bengal Tigers"

"Yeah, I think they both hit it in such different areas. I know they both cut well, but I think the way that Trav has gone through the IPL, dominated, done really well, it's come in with a lot of confidence and he's just played such good, aggressive cricket and probably taken the game away from a lot of teams. And David has started so crisp pretty much in most of the games," Maxwell said in the pre-match press conference.

In the group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England, the Australian duo used the advantage of the win and partnered up 70 runs in just 30 deliveries. Their aggressive approach helped the Aussies put a total of 201 on board for the loss of seven wickets.

"And you got to look back at that England game where they sort of broke the back of the match in those first six overs when the wicket wasn't playing like a 12 an over in a power play type of game, but the way that they suppose got us ahead allowed us to sort of set up the back end and we're very blessed to have two extremely talented guys at the top of the order who are doing a great job for us," he added.

Australia will play their next Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan on Sunday at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

(With ANI Inputs)