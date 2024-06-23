'We know what Hardik is capable of': Rohit

“He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions,” added the skipper

Hardik Pandya during his 50 not out v Bangladesh in North Sound on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Hardik Pandya’s batting always puts “India in a good stead,” skipper Rohit Sharma reiterated the ability of his team’s biggest ‘X-Factor’ in white-ball cricket after his fifty against Bangladesh all but put ‘Men in Blue’ into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Pandya, who scored the first half-century by an Indian No. 6 in a T20 World Cup game, also took a wicket in the team’s 50-run Super 8 win against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

“I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

On the day, Indian batters also showed more intent and there were quickfire 30s from three batters—Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34).

