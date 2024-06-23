Breaking News
'We know what Hardik is capable of': Rohit

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  North Sound
PTI |

Top

“He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions,” added the skipper

'We know what Hardik is capable of': Rohit

Hardik Pandya during his 50 not out v Bangladesh in North Sound on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Hardik Pandya’s batting always puts “India in a good stead,” skipper Rohit Sharma reiterated the ability of his team’s biggest ‘X-Factor’ in white-ball cricket after his fifty against Bangladesh all but put ‘Men in Blue’ into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.


Pandya, who scored the first half-century by an Indian No. 6 in a T20 World Cup game, also took a wicket in the team’s 50-run Super 8 win against Bangladesh here on Saturday.


“I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.


“He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions,” added the skipper.

On the day, Indian batters also showed more intent and there were quickfire 30s from three batters—Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34). 

