"I think he and JL used to have a real difference of opinion": Tim Paine on relationship between Head and Langer

Travis Head and Justin Langer

Former captain Tim Paine has revealed that star batter Travis Head and his former Australian coach Justin Langer often had contrasting views on how to approach batting with the red ball.

Paine believes that since gaining the freedom to play his own way under Langer’s later tenure and the guidance of McDonald and Cummins, Head has flourished as a Test cricketer.

“I don’t think either of them will mind me saying this, but I think he and JL used to have a real difference of opinion,” Paine said on SEN Breakfast.

“You’ve got Test greats in commentary and you’ve got a Test great [Langer] that’s coaching and Graeme Hick at the time who’d scored 101 first-class hundreds as his batting coach [offering advice].

They were trying really hard for him to work on his defence and it wasn’t the way he wanted to go about it, but he was a young Test player who was trying to impress and trying to stay in the team, so he was trying to please a bit of everyone.

“I think that’s been the major shift in his output because he is sticking true to the way he wants to play,” he said.

