Harbhajan Singh

Listen to this article "I feel KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal should continue to open": Harbhajan Singh x 00:00

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed confidence that skipper Rohit Sharma will continue to bat at No. 6 despite his lacklustre performance in Adelaide, where India suffered a 10-wicket defeat at Australia.

Rohit, who missed the opening Test in Perth, struggled to make an impact in the Adelaide Test, scoring just nine runs across both innings while batting at No. 6. However, Harbhajan feels there’s no need to send the skipper up in the batting order, keeping in mind his form.

“I don’t think there will be any change in the batting order. We discussed yesterday that maybe Rohit Sharma should move up the order. Even [Sunil] Gavaskar suggested it, but I don’t think the team management will think that way. Rohit is not in great form right now, so why would you send him up the order? I feel KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal should continue to open, with Rohit batting in the middle order,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

