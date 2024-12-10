Adam Gilchrist says Australia were 'stung' by criticism post Perth loss

"You could see just through his (Cummins) celebrations that every wicket that he took he was more aggressive in his celebration," Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket. In the concluded Pink Ball Test match, Australia's pacer trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland took all 20 Indian scalps with spinner Nathan Lyon bowling just one over

Adam Gilchrist (Pic: File Pic)

Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist feels that Australia were stung by the criticism after their Perth Test match loss, but has bounced back in no time during the Adelaide Test driven by skipper Pat Cummins' aggression.

Australia who faced a lot of criticism for their 295-run loss have strongly bounced back by clinching a victory by 10-wicket in the second Test match against India in Adelaide. With this, they have levelled the five-match Test series by 1-1.

"You could see just through his (Cummins) celebrations that every wicket that he took he was more aggressive in his celebration," Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

"Not in that lose control extent but you could just see that clearly they'd been stung by a bit of criticism around after their performance (in Perth) and they internally would have been so disappointed with the way they played in Perth."

"So it (Adelaide celebrations) showed you what it meant to them and they knew that they were back at the level they want to play their cricket," Adam Gilchrist added.

The former wicketkeeper-batter said it felt the captain had "a grease and oil change" after the lacklustre performance at Perth.

"Cummins was outstanding, he looked like if there needed a bit of a grease and oil change after Perth and a tune up, he was purring by the end of it, so that was terrific to watch."

In the concluded Pink Ball Test match, Australia's pacer trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland took all 20 Indian scalps with premier Test spinner Nathan Lyon bowling just one over.

"They were just a unit, the three bowlers, Nathan Lyon only had one over (in the match) and Mitch Marsh four, but other than that the big three, Starc, Boland, Cummins hunted as a pack and bowled as a unit and that was really fun to watch," Adam Gilchrist added.

(With PTI Inputs)