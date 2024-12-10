Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > He was more aggressive in his celebration Adam Gilchrist on this Australian player

"He was more aggressive in his celebration": Adam Gilchrist on this Australian player

Updated on: 10 December,2024 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Adam Gilchrist also stated that Pat Cummins looked more aggressive in his celebration after picking every wicket. The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane. The match will come into action on December 14

Adam Gilchrist (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
"He was more aggressive in his celebration": Adam Gilchrist on this Australian player
x
00:00

Former cricketer Adam Gilchrist heaped praises on Australian skipper Pat Cummins for his stunning performances in the Adelaide Test match against India.


In the second Test match, Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in Adelaide. With this, Australia has now levelled the five-match Test series by 1-1.


Pat Cummins was exceptional in the second Test. The skipper claimed seven wickets in the match and helped his side register a 10-wicket win over India.


Speaking on Fox Cricket's The Follow-on podcast, Adam Gilchrist said that Cummins was outstanding in the Adelaide Test. The former cricketer commented on Cummins' performance in Adelaide and said that it looked like he had a grease and oil change after Perth's defeat.

Also Read: Viral video shows Indian fan reviving 'Sandpaper' scandal in Adelaide, gets evicted by security: WATCH

"Cummins was outstanding, he looked like if there needed a bit of a grease and oil change after Perth and a tune-up, he was purring by the end of it, so that was terrific to watch," Adam Gilchrist was quoted by Fox Cricket as saying.

Later, Adam Gilchrist also stated that Pat Cummins looked more aggressive in his celebration after picking every wicket.

"You could see just through his celebrations that... every wicket that he took he was more aggressive in his celebration. Not in that lose control extent but you could just see that clearly they'd been stung by a bit of criticism around after their performance (in Perth) and they internally would have been so disappointed with the way they played in Perth," he added.

"So it (Adelaide celebrations ) showed you what it meant to them and they knew that they were back at the level they want to play their cricket," he further added.

The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane. The match will come into action on December 14.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia india Team India australia sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK