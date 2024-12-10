Adam Gilchrist also stated that Pat Cummins looked more aggressive in his celebration after picking every wicket. The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane. The match will come into action on December 14

Adam Gilchrist (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "He was more aggressive in his celebration": Adam Gilchrist on this Australian player x 00:00

Former cricketer Adam Gilchrist heaped praises on Australian skipper Pat Cummins for his stunning performances in the Adelaide Test match against India.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second Test match, Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in Adelaide. With this, Australia has now levelled the five-match Test series by 1-1.

Pat Cummins was exceptional in the second Test. The skipper claimed seven wickets in the match and helped his side register a 10-wicket win over India.

Speaking on Fox Cricket's The Follow-on podcast, Adam Gilchrist said that Cummins was outstanding in the Adelaide Test. The former cricketer commented on Cummins' performance in Adelaide and said that it looked like he had a grease and oil change after Perth's defeat.

Also Read: Viral video shows Indian fan reviving 'Sandpaper' scandal in Adelaide, gets evicted by security: WATCH

"Cummins was outstanding, he looked like if there needed a bit of a grease and oil change after Perth and a tune-up, he was purring by the end of it, so that was terrific to watch," Adam Gilchrist was quoted by Fox Cricket as saying.

Later, Adam Gilchrist also stated that Pat Cummins looked more aggressive in his celebration after picking every wicket.

"You could see just through his celebrations that... every wicket that he took he was more aggressive in his celebration. Not in that lose control extent but you could just see that clearly they'd been stung by a bit of criticism around after their performance (in Perth) and they internally would have been so disappointed with the way they played in Perth," he added.

"So it (Adelaide celebrations ) showed you what it meant to them and they knew that they were back at the level they want to play their cricket," he further added.

The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane. The match will come into action on December 14.

(With ANI Inputs)