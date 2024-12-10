Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Viral video shows Indian fan reviving Sandpaper scandal in Adelaide gets evicted by security WATCH

Viral video shows Indian fan reviving 'Sandpaper' scandal in Adelaide, gets evicted by security: WATCH

Updated on: 10 December,2024 02:39 PM IST  |  Adelaide
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A viral video has surfaced showing an Indian fan being escorted out of the stadium after he attempted to display sandpaper

Viral video shows Indian fan reviving 'Sandpaper' scandal in Adelaide, gets evicted by security: WATCH

The Indian fan spotted with sandpaper during Adelaide Test (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Listen to this article
Viral video shows Indian fan reviving 'Sandpaper' scandal in Adelaide, gets evicted by security: WATCH
x
00:00

As tensions rise between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head during the ongoing India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, it appears the rivalry among fans has also intensified.


A viral video has surfaced showing an Indian fan being escorted out of the stadium after he attempted to display sandpaper. This act was a reference to the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, where Australian players Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were banned for using sandpaper to alter the ball’s condition.


Also Read: Shami-Rohit at odds? Tension peaks over India captain's 'swollen knee' remark


The fan, wearing an India jersey, was quickly instructed by security to leave the stands after brandishing the sandpaper. The crowd’s reaction was mixed, with some cheering and others jeering as the fan held the sandpaper aloft. Shortly after, he was seen being forcefully escorted away by a few security guards.

The incident directly referenced the 2018 controversy when Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on the ball, with Smith and Warner implicated in the scandal. Bancroft received a nine-month ban, while Smith and Warner were each handed 12-month suspensions.

Also Read: Why Siraj got a larger sanction than Travis Head in Adelaide

This incident in the stands follows a heated on-field exchange between Siraj and Head during the pink-ball second Test in Adelaide. Both players received one demerit point from the International Cricket Council (ICC), with Siraj also being fined 20 percent of his match fees for his involvement.

With the series tied at 1-1, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has predicted that the rivalry is likely to escalate further in the upcoming Test.

"What I feel personally is, the things will definitely get heated from the next Test match again, but whatever incident happened here, should be left here in Adelaide," Harbhajan said on Star Sports. The third Test is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 14, in Brisbane.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mohammed Siraj India vs Australia steve smith david warner Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK