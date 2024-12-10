Shami, who has been recovering from an ankle surgery earlier this year, has faced growing scrutiny regarding his return to the Indian Test squad

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates with teammate Mohammed Shami (R) after the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the 2023 World Cup (Pic: AFP)

Several reports of an alleged rift between India captain Rohit Sharma and seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami have stirred considerable discussion among fans and pundits alike ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The rift, centered on Shami’s fitness and his readiness for Test cricket, has added a layer of intrigue to India’s cricketing narrative.

Shami, who has been recovering from an ankle surgery earlier this year, has faced growing scrutiny regarding his return to the Indian Test squad.

Having missed both the IPL and the T20 World Cup, Shami made a strong comeback with remarkable performances in domestic cricket, including a seven-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy and vital contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite his impressive form, however, Shami was excluded from the Test squad for the ongoing series against Australia, leading to questions regarding his fitness and selection.

The situation reached a boiling point during a meeting at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Reports from Dainik Jagran suggest a tense exchange took place when Shami and Rohit met during the first Test against Australia. Shami reportedly took offense to comments made by Rohit regarding his fitness, dismissing earlier reports as 'fake' and asserting that he was ready for Test cricket.

“When Shami was at the NCA, he met Rohit to confront him on his statement. India were in the city for the first Test against New Zealand, and the two had a heated argument,” Jagran quoted a source as saying.

Rohit’s response

Rohit, speaking to the media following India’s crushing ten-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test, adopted a measured tone when discussing Shami’s potential return to the squad. "We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don’t want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team," he stated.

He emphasised that the final decision would rest with medical professionals monitoring Shami’s progress, a stance that many perceived as both cautious and diplomatic in light of growing calls for the pacer's inclusion. However, Rohit’s mention of a recent swelling in Shami’s knee complicated matters further, contradicting Shami’s claims of being fit and ready to play.

India’s struggling pace attack

India’s bowling performance in the second Test has underscored significant issues in the pace department. While Jasprit Bumrah continued to carry the load admirably, the lack of impactful support from Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj was glaring.

Australia’s dominant ten-wicket victory has only intensified the demand for Shami’s inclusion, with many arguing that his experience and skill are crucial for India’s bowling attack, particularly for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Shami’s kit has already been dispatched to Australia, signaling that his inclusion may be imminent, pending final clearance from the NCA. This move raises questions about the potential reconciliation between the captain and the pacer, as well as whether Shami will be able to make a timely return to the playing XI.