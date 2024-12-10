Shami show: 13 dot balls and 17-ball-32 in Bengal’s victory

The 34-year-old played his eighth SMAT T20 game in 16 days and has bowled his full quota in almost all the games

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Showing no signs of rust, Mohammed Shami carried Bengal to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy by smashing a game-changing 17-ball-32 and bowling 13 dot balls in his four overs that paved way for his team’s thrilling three-run win against Chandigarh, here Monday.

With no clarity over his international comeback, the 34-year-old played his eighth SMAT T20 game in 16 days and has bowled his full quota in almost all the games. He first used long handle to a good effect, taking 19 runs off seasoned Sandeep Sharma’s final over as Bengal reached 159 for 9 after tottering at 114 for 8. Chandigarh were restricted to 156 for 9.

