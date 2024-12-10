Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shami show 13 dot balls and 17 ball 32 in Bengals victory

Shami show: 13 dot balls and 17-ball-32 in Bengal’s victory

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

The 34-year-old played his eighth SMAT T20 game in 16 days and has bowled his full quota in almost all the games

Shami show: 13 dot balls and 17-ball-32 in Bengal’s victory

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Shami show: 13 dot balls and 17-ball-32 in Bengal’s victory
x
00:00

Showing no signs of rust, Mohammed Shami carried Bengal to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy by smashing a game-changing 17-ball-32 and bowling 13 dot balls in his four overs that paved way for his team’s thrilling three-run win against Chandigarh, here Monday.


Also Read: 'Shami should play': Roberts


With no clarity over his international comeback, the 34-year-old played his eighth SMAT T20 game in 16 days and has bowled his full quota in almost all the games. He first used long handle to a good effect, taking 19 runs off seasoned Sandeep Sharma’s final over as Bengal reached 159 for 9 after tottering at 114 for 8. Chandigarh were restricted to 156 for 9.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohammed shami cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK