Adam Gilchrist attributed Labuschagne's poor run of form to conditions and the quality of bowlers in the opposition camp and didn't see it as a technical issue. India leads the five-match series following their 295-run victory in the opener at Perth last week

Adam Gilchrist (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Adam Gilchrist asks Labuschagne, others to stay longer at crease against Bumrah and Co. x 00:00

Ahead of the second Test match, former cricketer Adam Gilchrist has advised struggling Australian batsmen to stay longer at the crease to dominate the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Gilchrist also backed Marnus Labuschagne to regain his form. After Bumrah scythed through the Australian batting line-up, taking eight wickets including a five-for in the first innings at Perth, Gilchrist advised the hosts to "weather the storm".

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne failed to bring their A-game out in the first match, following which Australia fell short of achieving the results they wanted.

"Marnus had the onus to do that (stay at crease) and tried at good effect to nullify 50-odd deliveries. So, if you face an average of 50 deliveries every Test innings, you're probably going to be on the right side of the ledger more than you're on the wrong side of it," Adam Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Nine's Wide World of Sports.

Also Read: Did you know PV Sindhu’s soon-to-be husband Venkata Datta Sai worked behind the scenes with an IPL team

"He just couldn't find a way to score and maybe that's what (the Australians) as a collective will look to try and do."

"It will bring with it risk, for sure, but it is a risk for reward."

Marnus Labuschagne has been struggling to score runs for months and has now found himself in a difficult situation to cement his place in the team.

Adam Gilchrist attributed Labuschagne's poor run of form to conditions and the quality of bowlers in the opposition camp and didn't see it as a technical issue.

"I'm sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act," Gilchrist said of Labuschagne.

"He's got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he's dominated for a number of years."

The former star added, "Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it's about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don't lose that skill you don't lose that edge (and) certainly not in a short space of time."

Gilchrist urged Labuschagne to "trust your training, get out there, see the ball and play it." The second Test, a day/night affair, will begin on Friday at Adelaide Oval.

India leads the five-match series following their 295-run victory in the opener at Perth last week.

(With PTI Inputs)