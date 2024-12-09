One area where India would like to improve is the partnership: Harbhajan Singh

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on what went wrong for India in the second test and how India should approach the upcoming test matches. He said: “One area where India would like to improve is the partnership. We need to have big partnerships"

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Post the 2nd Test match at Adelaide, India and Australia legends Harbhajan Singh and Matthew Hayden shared their insights exclusively on Star Sports. Reflecting on the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, they discussed India’s performance and the areas where India needs to improve.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden reflected on performance put up by the Indian batters in the Pink Ball Test, He said: “Team India just did not bat well enough, there’s no doubt. Even though this was a difficult track to bat on, they should not have been bowled out in under a day and a half. So that needs to be rectified for the Brisbane test match.”

Matthew Hayden also provided his take on India’s bowling performance in Adelaide. He said: “Bowling I thought, on average was pretty good. When you thought of the freakish innings that Travis Head played, 140 off 141 deliveries that was just something else. Sometimes, batsmen have their way.”

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on what went wrong for India in the second test and how India should approach the upcoming test matches. He said: “One area where India would like to improve is the partnership. We need to have big partnerships. We didn’t get a good partnership in Adelaide because of which we did not have enough runs on the board. If we have 300-350 on the board then our bowlers have the capability to bowl them out.”

