Matthew Hayden also defended Rohit Sharma on getting dismissed in the Pink Ball Test match. He expressed his views on facing deliveries under the lights in a pink ball game. Australia won the second Test match against India by 10 wickets. The five-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now levelled at 1-1

India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article "Rohit Sharma plays like he's relaxing with a cup of coffee": Hayden x 00:00

Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden opened up on Rohit Sharma's dismissal and challenges of playing with the pink ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Hayden compared Rohit's approach to relaxing in a leather lounge chair with a cup of coffee, highlighting the unique approaches that different cricketers bring to Test cricket.

"One remark quickly on Rohit Sharma. He plays cricket like he's sitting on a leather lounge chair and reclining with a cup of coffee in his hands. You've got to admire the different styles that arrive at Test cricket. Virat Kohli, very hard at the ball, a busy player, really wants to get amongst it. Rohit Sharma's too easy. He's more in the category of the Mark Waugh's, the Shubman Gill's. They make cricket look easy," Matthew Hayden said while speaking to Star Sports.

Also Read: Over 18000 runners participate in the 7th edition of WNC navy half marathon

"It's very easy for us that makes it as well to make the comments around, well, that was a soft way to get out. But it's the one thing that we actually admire the most about someone like Rohit Sharma who seemingly does have a lot of time to play," he added.

Matthew Hayden also defended Rohit Sharma on getting dismissed in the Pink Ball Test match. He expressed his views on facing deliveries under the lights in a pink ball game.

"Folks, don't be too disappointed. He got an absolute jaffer of a delivery. In fact, he got a great sequence of deliveries in the short time that he was out there under these lights. And I've watched pink ball Test matches as we all have closely for a number of years here. And when it comes to the night game with the new pink ball, it is horrendous. It's so technically difficult. It exposes everyone and anyone", he added.

Rohit Sharma managed to accumulate just six runs in the second essay before the Australian skipper Pat Cummins chipped in to dismiss him. His dismissal put India in a challenging position as they were not able to cope up with the situation.

Australia won the second Test match against India by 10 wickets. The five-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now levelled at 1-1.

(With ANI Inputs)