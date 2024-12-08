Over 18000 runners participate in the 7th edition of WNC navy half marathon

Since the inaugural edition in 2016, the WNC Navy Half Marathon has grown in scope and scale, becoming one of India's largest running events and the second largest in Mumbai. The run was flagged off from Cross Maidan, near Bombay Gymkhana and the route covered iconic locations like MG road, Opera House, Peddar Road and Haji Ali Dargah

The 7th edition of IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon 2024 (WNHM 24) was held on Sunday, 08 December 2024, at Cross Maidan, Mumbai, as part of the activities surrounding the Navy Day. Since the inaugural edition in 2016, the WNC Navy Half Marathon has grown in scope and scale, becoming one of India's largest running events and the second largest in Mumbai. The number of participants has grown significantly, from 6000 at the inaugural race held in 2016 to 18,000 plus this year, with more than 60 international runners from 18 countries.

The run was flagged off from Cross Maidan, near Bombay Gymkhana and the route covered iconic locations like MG road, Opera House, Peddar Road and Haji Ali Dargah. The race was conducted in three categories viz. Aircraft Carrier Run (21.1 Km), flagged off by RAdm Ankur Sharma, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Mumbai and Shri Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director CC & Branding, M/s IOCL; Destroyer Run (10 Km) flagged off by VAdm Ajay Kochhar, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command and Shri Arvind Kumar, Director Refineries, M/s IOCL; and Frigate Run (5 Km) flagged off by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and Shri Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman, M/s IOCL.

The winners in each category are:-

Men

21k – Mr Rameshwar Munjal

10k – Thirupathi G

5k – Tanmay Pawar

Women

21k – Madhuri Kale

10k – Sadhana Yadav

5k – Gayatri Shinde

The event is now officially a World Athletics Labelled Race meeting the international standards set by the World Athletics governing body, ensuring top-tier competition, precise course measurements, and a world-class race experience. Various promo runs were conducted over the last four months as a buildup to the event and to increase awareness about fitness and distance running.

