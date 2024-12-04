Assisted by former Mumbai players Ravi Gadiyar and Santosh Shinde, Dighe will select and groom raw talent in various age groups

Sameer Dighe

Former Mumbai captain and India wicketkeeper-batsman Sameer Dighe has been appointed head of Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Talent Hunt 2.0 programme.

Assisted by former Mumbai players Ravi Gadiyar and Santosh Shinde, Dighe will select and groom raw talent in various age groups.

Dighe, who coached the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 2017-18, will start his job on Friday, overseeing three-day selection trials for U-14, U-16 and U-19 boys at Vangaon in Dahanu.

“I am very grateful to the MCA officials and CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee] for appointing me as the talent hunt head coach. It’s a very challenging job. This will be a great opportunity for me to find talent and groom them,” Dighe told mid-day on Wednesday.

“First, we will search talent, have a camp and give them the experience of playing in different conditions. Our plan will be to make them complete cricketers. We will try our best to produce good cricketers for Mumbai,” Dighe remarked.

Meanwhile, MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said: “Sameer will lead MCA’s Talent Hunt 2.0 programme. After the selection trials at different venues, we will shortlist players and coach them. As our aim is to see raw talent, so players who have represented Mumbai in any age group are not eligible for these selection trials.

“Balvinder Singh Sandhu [ex-India player] was MCA’s talent scout head last year when he selected around 30 fast bowlers with raw talent. We will continue to groom these bowlers.”

Talent Hunt selection trials schedule for U-14, U-16 and U-19 boys

. Dec 6, 7, 8 at Chikhalikar SC, Vangaon (Area: Vaitarna to Dahanu)

. Dec 13, 14, 15 at Sainath SC, Virar (Area: Dahisar to Virar)

. Dec 20, 21, 22 at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali (Area: Jogeshwari to Borivli)

. Dec 27, 28, 29 at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Dadar (Area: Churchgate to Prabhadevi and Colaba to Matunga/Wadala)

. Jan 3, 4, 5 at Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Vashi (Area: Chembur to Kharghar)

. Jan 10, 11, 12 at Dombivali Gymkhana (Area: Thane to Asangaon/Vangani)

. Jan 17, 18, 19 at MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy, BKC (Area: Dadar to Andheri and Sion to Mulund and Powai)