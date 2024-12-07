'Rohit’s front foot was stuck': Gilchrist on Sharma’s lbw

Rohit, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth, returned to the middle order after six years but failed to make an impact in India’s shattered first innings

Scott Boland appeals successfully against Rohit Sharma yesterday. Pic/AFP

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist feels that India captain Rohit Sharma’s front foot was stuck which led to his lbw dismissal off Scott Boland in the opening day of the pink-ball Test against Australia. Rohit, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth, returned to the middle order after six years but failed to make an impact in India’s shattered first innings.

With Hazlewood ruled out of the second Test due to injury, Boland was the sole change in Australia’s playing XI. “Hazlewood was Australia’s best bowler in Perth, but having Boland playing here as his replacement is not bad. Boland is tall, but you wonder if the ball would have hit the stump if it had been Hazlewood. Boland has the ability to skid the ball through. It did so here. Rohit Sharma’s front foot was stuck and that’s a good night,” Gilchrist said on commentary.

