Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohits front foot was stuck Gilchrist on Sharmas lbw

'Rohit’s front foot was stuck': Gilchrist on Sharma’s lbw

Updated on: 07 December,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Adelaide
IANS |

Top

Rohit, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth, returned to the middle order after six years but failed to make an impact in India’s shattered first innings

'Rohit’s front foot was stuck': Gilchrist on Sharma’s lbw

Scott Boland appeals successfully against Rohit Sharma yesterday. Pic/AFP

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist feels that India captain Rohit Sharma’s front foot was stuck which led to his lbw dismissal off Scott Boland in the opening day of the pink-ball Test against Australia. Rohit, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth, returned to the middle order after six years but failed to make an impact in India’s shattered first innings.


Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Test blues continue after he departs for three in Adelaide


With Hazlewood ruled out of the second Test due to injury, Boland was the sole change in Australia’s playing XI. “Hazlewood was Australia’s best bowler in Perth, but having Boland playing here as his replacement is not bad. Boland is tall, but you wonder if the ball would have hit the stump if it had been Hazlewood. Boland has the ability to skid the ball through. It did so here. Rohit Sharma’s front foot was stuck and that’s a good night,” Gilchrist said on commentary.


australia Team India rohit sharma India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

