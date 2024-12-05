Business partners to 'strangers', how Harbhajan Singh-MS Dhoni's friendship has gone cold over the years

The timing of Harbhajan’s revelations coincided with a cryptic post he shared on social media, which further fueled speculation about his relationship with Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh (L) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate (Pic: AFP)

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s recent comments about his relationship with MS Dhoni have stirred up speculation about a possible rift between the two.

Known for their on-field camaraderie during India’s historic World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011, Harbhajan revealed that he has not spoken to Dhoni for over a decade, a startling admission that has left fans and the cricket community in shock.

In an interview with News18, Harbhajan confirmed that he and Dhoni have not communicated outside the cricket field in more than 10 years. "No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more," he said. This revelation marks a significant shift, as the two cricketers had shared a close bond during their playing days, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where they played together from 2018 to 2020.

Harbhajan elaborated on his time with CSK, stating that their interactions were strictly professional. "When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," he explained. Despite their proximity in the dressing room during IPL seasons, Harbhajan’s comments suggest a more distant relationship, which has only grown colder over the years.

The timing of Harbhajan’s revelations coincided with a cryptic post he shared on social media, which further fueled speculation about his relationship with Dhoni. On Wednesday, Harbhajan posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that read: “Strangers can become best friends just as easy as best friends can become strangers.”

While Harbhajan did not mention Dhoni by name, the post was quickly interpreted by many as a veiled reference to the former Indian captain, adding to the intrigue surrounding their strained relationship. However, despite the growing speculation, Harbhajan has made it clear that he holds no ill will toward Dhoni.

"I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now," Harbhajan remarked, emphasising that any personal issues between the two are not based on animosity.

Interestingly, Harbhajan and Dhoni were once business partners, having jointly purchased an office property worth nearly Rs 15 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel in 2009. The duo acquired a 14,160-square-foot office space on the eighth floor of the Trade World Building on Senapati Bapat Marg. Despite their business partnership, Harbhajan’s comments suggest that their personal relationship has cooled significantly over the years.

While Harbhajan emphasised the importance of mutual respect in relationships, his remarks indicated that he values honesty and transparency. "A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me," he said. Harbhajan further explained that if his attempts to reach out are ignored, he simply moves on. "But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to," he added, reinforcing his stance on maintaining healthy, respectful relationships.