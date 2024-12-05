‘Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai’: Close friend reveals Vinod Kambli’s ‘severe, multiple’ health issues

Couto had visited Kambli’s residence in Bandra in August after the first video of him struggling to walk went viral

Vinod Kambli (Pic: AFP/Screengrab/X)

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s recent public appearance has deeply concerned fans about his well-being. Kambli, who was attending a memorial event for legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar, was visibly struggling with his health.

In a video from the event, Kambli is seen clinging to his childhood friend, Sachin Tendulkar’s hand, unable to stand properly and refusing to let go. This follows a disturbing earlier video where Kambli was spotted struggling to walk on the street, sparking concern among his fans and followers.

Today the god of Cricket loss his legacy because vinod kamble asking him to sit next to him but he didn't sit#VinodKambli #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/eSZmYz0KIx — Renu Yadav (@RenuYad36586998) December 5, 2024

A close friend of the former cricketer, Marcus Couto, a former first-class umpire, shed light on Kambli’s ongoing health issues. Couto revealed that Kambli is battling multiple severe health problems.

"He has severe, multiple health issues," Couto told Times of India, adding, "There's no point in him going for rehab—Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times! Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai."

Couto had visited Kambli’s residence in Bandra in August after the first video of him struggling to walk went viral. Despite his repeated rehab visits, it appears that Kambli has not found lasting recovery, leading to growing concern among his close associates.

Kambli has also received support from his former cricketing colleagues, including the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain expressed his willingness to assist Kambli financially for further rehab, but with a condition.

“Kapil (Dev) has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially," said Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a former India fast bowler. "However, he has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts,” Sandhu added.

Kambli, alongside Tendulkar, was once considered one of India’s brightest cricketing talents. The two famously forged a record-breaking partnership of 664 runs for their school, Shardashram Vidyamandir, in the Harris Shield, and both went on to achieve remarkable individual success. However, Kambli's career faltered, largely due to disciplinary issues, leading to an early decline in his cricketing journey.