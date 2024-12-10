Breaking News
"It is amazing to watch a guy just at the peak of his powers": Paine hails Travis Head

Updated on: 10 December,2024 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Travis Head played a knock of 140 runs in 141 deliveries. With a strike rate of 99.29, he smashed 17 fours and 4 sixes. The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane. The match will come into action on December 14

Travis Head (Pic: File Pic)

Former cricketer Tim Paine heaped praises on Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head for his stunning knock against India in the second Test match in Adelaide.


Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took the charge and ripped India's batting lineup. An all-round contribution from the players helped Australia seal victory by 10 wickets against India in the second Test match. With this, the five-match Test series is now levelled at 1-1.


Travis Head played a knock of 140 runs in 141 deliveries. With a strike rate of 99.29, he smashed 17 fours and 4 sixes.


Speaking to SEN Breakfast, Tim Paine said that Head doesn't care about others what people think about his technique.

"He doesn't worry about what (works for others), and I've played a little bit with him, he doesn't care what people think about his technique or how it looks. He does a lot of things where commentators would say, 'Oh, why has he done that?' or his feet are off the ground and he's playing away from his body," Tim Paine was quoted by Foz Cricket as saying.

He added that it is amazing to watch Travis Head, who wants to play at the peak of his powers at the moment.

"But Travis Head plays how Travis Head plays and he has absolute conviction in the way he goes about it. It is amazing to watch a guy just at the peak of his powers at the moment," Tim Paine added.

During the second Test match in Adelaide, Travis Head was also seen getting involved in a heated verbal spat with Team India's pacer Mohammed Siraj. Following the incident Siraj was fined by the International Cricket Board (ICC) and Head received one demerit point.

The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane. The match will come into action on December 14.

(With ANI Inputs)

