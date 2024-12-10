The strong demand for tickets comes a couple of days after hosts Australia made a stunning comeback, handing India a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide to level the five-match series 1-1

The Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane (Pic: AFP)

Tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test of the between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground have sold out, highlighting the public's strong interest in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The strong demand for tickets comes a couple of days after hosts Australia made a stunning comeback, handing India a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide to level the five-match series 1-1.

The two rivals will head to the MCG for the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 after the third Test in Brisbane starting Saturday.

All available public tickets for Day 1 of the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test have been sold 🤯



There will be a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24 for non-members to get their seats.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WuftKNTJ95 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 10, 2024

"All available public tickets for Day 1 of the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test have been sold," Cricket Australia posted on their 'X' account on Tuesday.

"There will be a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24 for non-members to get their seats," CA added.

The pink ball Test in Adelaide drew a crowd of 135,012 across three days, setting a record turnout during a five-day game featuring the two sides.

As many as 36,225 fans went to the Adelaide Oval on the first day of the second India-Australia Test, exceeding the previous record of 113,009 for a Test against India, which was set over five days in 2014-15.

The single-day attendance record for a Test against India in Adelaide was also shattered on the opening two days with over 50,000 fans attending the game.

Fans had also turned up in record numbers at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the first Test, which the visitors won by 295 runs for their biggest victory on Australia soil.

