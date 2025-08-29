Beams, pillars, and intricate wooden carvings have withstood the test of time, monsoons, and modernisation; Bhiwandi residents hope it will be recognised as a heritage site

Amidst the rapid urbanisation along the Thane–Bhiwandi bypass , a serene slice of history continues to stand strong — the over 300-year-old wooden Siddhivinayak temple at Anjur village. Entirely constructed in wood, this unique temple has survived centuries without any major damage, a testament to traditional craftsmanship and the devotion of the locals who maintain it.

Amidst the rapid urbanisation along the Thane–Bhiwandi bypass, a serene slice of history continues to stand strong — the over 300-year-old wooden Siddhivinayak temple at Anjur village. Entirely constructed in wood, this unique temple has survived centuries without any major damage, a testament to traditional craftsmanship and the devotion of the locals who maintain it.

What makes this temple even more fascinating is that despite its age, the wooden structure remains in remarkable condition. The beams, pillars, and intricate wooden carvings have withstood the test of time, monsoons, and modernisation. Locals say that the structure has had only minor restorations and retains its original frame.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, draws not only devotees but also architecture and history enthusiasts. “This place is perfect for a cultural picnic,” said a local. “Children and youngsters should visit to learn how such temples were built centuries ago — without cement and concrete, yet so strong,” he said.

With its peaceful ambiance, natural surroundings, and a dash of heritage, the Siddhivinayak temple at Anjur is now slowly gaining attention. Locals hope it will be recognised as a heritage site and that more people will visit, not just to pray, but to understand and admire the legacy it represents.

The festival

Ganesh Chaturthi began on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. While the schedule of this year’s celebrations at Anjur temple is not yet confirmed, villagers say they expect an increase in visitors during the festival period, given the temple’s unique history and architecture.

How to reach

Take the Mankoli bridge route in Dombivli West. Take a left turn after crossing the bridge to reach Anjur village. The temple is located in Bhiwandi taluka, Thane district.