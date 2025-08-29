Portal lists ward-wise natural and artificial immersion sites with Google Maps pins, live traffic updates, and verified addresses for citizens and mandals

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a first-of-its-kind digital initiative to simplify, streamline, and enhance the idol immersion (visarjan) process for citizens. Starting today, residents can access an interactive online platform that offers detailed information on nearby natural and artificial immersion sites — all mapped with Google location pins and traffic insights.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a first-of-its-kind digital initiative to simplify, streamline, and enhance the idol immersion (visarjan) process for citizens. Starting today, residents can access an interactive online platform that offers detailed information on nearby natural and artificial immersion sites — all mapped with Google location pins and traffic insights.

The move is aimed at both individual households and public Ganesh mandals, helping them identify their closest and most convenient visarjan points in real time. The service, which is now live, can be accessed at: https://mandap.singlewindowsystemkdmc.in/place/place.



An artificial immersion site set up at Vasant Valley, Kalyan West

Key features of the portal include: Ward-wise immersion site listings, exact addresses and type of site (natural or artificial), direct Google Maps integration for navigation and live traffic conditions around immersion zones.

Abhinav Goyal, IAS, Commissioner, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, “As per the government’s guidelines for this year, all idols below six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds only, while idols above six feet are allowed to be immersed in natural water bodies. These measures are crucial for preserving the ecological balance and protecting our natural resources. To ensure smooth and organised idol immersion, KDMC has made arrangements at 65 locations in Kalyan and 62 locations in Dombivli.”

Tech-enabled tradition

“This is a significant step towards integrating technology with traditional festivities,” said a senior KDMC official from the public relations department. “Every year, citizens — especially newcomers to the city or those living in newly developed areas — struggle to find the correct immersion sites. We aimed to provide verified, up-to-date information at their fingertips,” he said.



A natural site at Mothagaon creek, Dombivli West

Officials added that this system will also help law enforcement and traffic authorities better manage crowds and road usage on visarjan days — particularly during peak hours on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the main visarjan days fall on September 2 (5th day) and September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi), when heavy traffic and long visarjan processions are expected.

Moreover, the list includes artificial immersion tanks set up at key locations to encourage environmentally friendly visarjan, thereby reducing pressure on natural water bodies such as the Waldhuni and Ulhas rivers. In previous years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and local environmental groups had raised concerns about the pollution caused by traditional immersions.

“This portal also helps promote the use of artificial ponds, as people can now clearly locate them. It’s a small but important step towards balancing cultural practice with environmental responsibility,” added the official.

Public reception

Local Ganesh mandals have welcomed the move, calling it “timely and practical.” “Earlier, we used to rely on pamphlets or last-minute calls to find out which immersion sites were open or nearby. Now, everything is online and easy to share with our members and volunteers,” said Amol Patil, a volunteer from a prominent Ganesh mandal in Dombivli East.

The service, which is now live, can be accessed at: https://mandap.singlewindowsystemkdmc.in/place/place