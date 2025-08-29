Bollywood celebs are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervour with their close ones. Salman Khan shared a video of him performing aarti with parents Salim and Salma Khan. He was joined by his siblings too

Glamour cha raja

Bollywood celebs have welcomed Ganpati with great fervour in their homes and hearts on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman Khan led the aarti alongside his parents Salma and Salim Khan at their home, Galaxy, in Bandra, sharing a video of the beautifully adorned Ganpati idol and family devotion. His caption read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” delighting fans with the warmth of the rituals. Comedian Bharti Singh embraced a grand challenge by preparing 1001 ladoos with her team on their day off. “They worked tirelessly for nearly 12 hours,” Bharti revealed. By late night, they had surpassed their goal, a feat inspired by a heartfelt wish to the Ganpati. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn shared festive greetings and home snapshots. Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji delighted fans with a vibrant selfie featuring a Ganpati idol. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also celebrated the festivities by visiting Lalbaug Cha Raja on Thursday (August 29), ahead of the film, Param Sundari’s release today. Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made a rare public appearance as they visited Antilla cha Raja at the Ambani Residence.

Social media stunts

(L-R) Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has clarified that his recent emotional Instagram post, which fuelled divorce rumours with wife Neha Swami, was merely a promotional stunt for his upcoming reality show Rise and Fall. The actor admitted he was “shocked” by the speculation, saying, “I never expected people to think that there’s a divorce going on.” He called the move “mischievous,” explaining that a delay in the show’s teaser left his cryptic video without context. Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, will première on Amazon MX Player on September 6.

SRK’s jannat in Mumbai before Mannat

(L-R) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first apartment in Mumbai, located in a Carter Road housing society in Bandra, is reportedly set for redevelopment. The buzz is that as part of the project, SRK will be allotted a 2,800 sq ft sea-facing flat in the same society. Before moving into his iconic bungalow Mannat, the star had lived in this apartment during the early years of his career, making it a significant part of his personal journey in the city. Reports suggest that homeowners are being compensated with upgraded units, and Shah Rukh is expected to receive one of the larger flats once construction is completed. We have learnt that SRK had bought this flat in Shree Amrit Society for approximately R40 lakh, after the release of his film, Guddu (1995). He and his wife, Gauri Khan, stayed there for 10 years, and this is the house where their children, Aryan and Suhana, were born in 1997 and 2000 relatively. SRK, along with his family, moved into Mannat in 2001.