Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Was prepared for her pace smashes PV Sindhu on beating World No 2 Wang Zhi Yi

‘Was prepared for her pace, smashes’: PV Sindhu on beating World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

A five-time World Championships medallist, Sindhu made a bright start in the opening game, racing to an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval with a flurry of sharp smashes and net winners. Wang fought back strongly to level at 19-19, but the Indian held her nerves to pocket the game

‘Was prepared for her pace, smashes’: PV Sindhu on beating World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu celebrates a point against Wang Zhi Yi of China in Paris on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘Was prepared for her pace, smashes’: PV Sindhu on beating World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi
x
00:00

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stunned World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China to storm into the quarter-finals of the World Championships, while the doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto pulled off a shock win over fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, here Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stunned World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China to storm into the quarter-finals of the World Championships, while the doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto pulled off a shock win over fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, here Thursday.

The 15th ranked Sindhu, who won the world title in Basel in 2019, took 48 minutes to prevail 21-19, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals to lead head-to-head record against the Chinese 3-2.



Wang Zhi YiWang Zhi Yi


Sindhu will now face World No. 9 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarter-finals. She is now just one victory away from securing a record-equalling sixth World Championships medal.

“When I stepped onto the court, she was like any other player for me. I knew it’s not going to be easy from Round One in a World Championship. You have to fight for every point, every rally. I wanted to give my 100 per cent,” Sindhu said.

Solid start

A five-time World Championships medallist, Sindhu made a bright start in the opening game, racing to an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval with a flurry of sharp smashes and net winners. Wang fought back strongly to level at 19-19, but the Indian held her nerves to pocket the game.

“Of course, Wang Zhi Yi is a very good athlete, but it was not in my mind. I knew there would be long rallies… even though I was leading, she didn’t give up. I was prepared for her pace changes, the tough smashes, and I was always quick on my feet,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu extended her remarkable record against Chinese shuttlers at the Worlds, having previously beaten Wang Yihan (2013), Wang Shixian (2014), Li Xuerui (2015), Sun Yu (2017) and Chen Yufei (2017 and 2019) in earlier editions.

Big win for Dhruv-Tanisha 

Dhruv and Tanisha also pulled off a big upset by stunning Hong Kong World No. 5 pairing of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to storm into the quarter-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pv sindhu badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK