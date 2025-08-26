The 24-year-old Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21 19-21 in 54 minutes

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen ’s campaign at the BWF World Championships ended in disappointment as he went down fighting in straight games to world No. 1 and top seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles opening round here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21 19-21 in 54 minutes.

