Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lakshya Sens campaign ends at World Championships

Lakshya Sen’s campaign ends at World Championships

Updated on: 26 August,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

The 24-year-old Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21 19-21 in 54 minutes

Lakshya Sen’s campaign ends at World Championships

Lakshya Sen. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Lakshya Sen’s campaign ends at World Championships
x
00:00

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen’s campaign at the BWF World Championships ended in disappointment as he went down fighting in straight games to world No. 1 and top seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles opening round here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21 19-21 in 54 minutes.

The 24-year-old Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, went down 17-21 19-21 in 54 minutes.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


