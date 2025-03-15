Sen’s unsuccessful review left him trailing 4-12, but he briefly upped his attack, reducing the gap to 7-12.

Lakshya Sen during his quarter-final yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Lakshya Sen suffers straight sets loss to Shi Feng in quarter-finals x 00:00

India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the All England Badminton Championships and so did the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand after losing their respective quarter-final matches here on Friday.

Sen exited after a straight-game loss to Chinese World No. 6 Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles quarter-final. Sen, the 2022 finalist, who had narrowly lost a Paris Olympic medal last year, was outplayed 10-21, 16-21 in a 45-minute contest.

Feng stamped his authority early, winning the first game in just 17 minutes. He played composed badminton, avoiding unnecessary risks.

Sen’s unsuccessful review left him trailing 4-12, but he briefly upped his attack, reducing the gap to 7-12.

However, Feng adjusted quickly, mixing up his pace and tactics. A precise review put him ahead 19-10 before unforced errors from Sen handed Feng the game.

Sen showed signs of improvement in the second game, but Feng remained dominant, sealing the issue in 27 minutes.

Treesa-Gaytri bow out too

Later, the duo of Treesa and Gayatri went down to Chinese second seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning 14-21, 10-21 in a match lasting 46 minutes.

The Indians started on a bright note, but once the formidable Chinese pair found their footing, there was no stopping them.

