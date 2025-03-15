Breaking News
Lakshya Sen suffers straight sets loss to Shi Feng in quarter-finals

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Lakshya Sen during his quarter-final yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the All England Badminton Championships and so did the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand after losing their respective quarter-final matches here on Friday.


Sen exited after a straight-game loss to Chinese World No. 6 Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles quarter-final. Sen, the 2022 finalist, who had narrowly lost a Paris Olympic medal last year, was outplayed 10-21, 16-21 in a 45-minute contest.


Feng stamped his authority early, winning the first game in just 17 minutes. He played composed badminton, avoiding unnecessary risks. 


Sen’s unsuccessful review left him trailing 4-12, but he briefly upped his attack, reducing the gap to 7-12.

However, Feng adjusted quickly, mixing up his pace and tactics. A precise review put him ahead 19-10 before unforced errors from Sen handed Feng the game.

Sen showed signs of improvement in the second game, but Feng remained dominant, sealing the issue in 27 minutes.

Treesa-Gaytri bow out too

Later, the duo of Treesa and Gayatri went down to Chinese second seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning 14-21, 10-21 in a match lasting 46 minutes.

The Indians started on a bright note, but once the formidable Chinese pair found their footing, there was no stopping them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

