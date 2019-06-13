Did you know Priyanka Chopra was once slapped by a monkey?

bollywood

Yes, Priyanka Chopra also goes through bizarre situations like the rest of us, where she is left embarrassed and confused as to what to do. In one such incident, the Bajirao Mastani actress was slapped by a monkey!

Priyanka Chopra

If you thought celebrities led completely perfect lives where they don't encounter silly incidents and weird situations, then you're mistaken. Case in point, Priyanka Chopra has also gone through a bizarre situation, where she was left embarrassed and confused as to what to do. In the incident, the Bajirao Mastani actress was slapped by a monkey!

Yes, you read right! Did you know that Priyanka Chopra was in school when she was slapped by said monkey? The Quantico actress spoke about this funny, albeit painful, incident on a TV show recently. She was class three when the incident occurred; there was a tree in her school premises which house many monkeys.

Also read: Designer Tarun Tahiliani defends Priyanka Chopra's 'choli-less' saree

One day, Priyanka spotted a female monkey standing on the tree, scratching herself. The schoolgirl in her couldn't help but laugh at the simian, and she just stood there laughing. Next thing she knew, the monkey had scampered down, slapped her and went up to the tree again! Hilarious, isn't it? We do believe, however, that the younger Priyanka may have been shocked, hurt and scared, all at the same time, by the incident. But the Priyanka Chopra we know now has taken it in her stride and laughs at the memory.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra has the cutest Indian pet name for hubby Nick Jonas

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates