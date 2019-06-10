Priyanka Chopra has the cutest Indian pet name for hubby Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Babuuuu! I have so much FOMO! Miss you too (sic)." PeeCee has the most common term of endearment for hubby Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas is missing wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is in Mumbai on a work commitment. The American singer posted a message, "Missing you (sic)," on his Instastory.
PeeCee was quick to respond. She wrote, "Babuuuu! I have so much FOMO! Miss you too (sic)." PeeCee has the most common term of endearment for hubby dearest. We expected something fancier.
Isn't this like what almost every girl or boy in India calls her or his partner? Makes us believe that Priyanka is still the desi girl we knew.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai spending some time with her family. The Quantico actress who's in the city to complete her professional commitments took to Instagram to wish her mum, Madhu Chopra, a happy early birthday. She wrote, "The Chopra FamJam ! Happy early birthday ma.. we love you!! @siddharthchopra89 #kunalbhogal @parineetichopra @madhumalati"
On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.
Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country. The Quantico actress is seen interacting, dancing and playing with the children in the videos. She also highlighted the issues of poverty, sexual violence and child marriage through her posts.
