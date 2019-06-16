See Photo: Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor are having fun on their US vacation
Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share their family vacation photographs, which will surely make you want to go on a vacation too
The Kapoors - Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor left for a family vacay, and the pictures of the family have since been ruling the internet. While everyone was wondering where the Kapoors were headed to, news broke of the trio having a grand time in California, USA.
Actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a few snaps from their picture-perfect vacation on social media with the caption, "No filter needed! #InMyHappyPlace #LosAngeles #Family".
In one of the pictures shared by Sanjay Kapoor, we can see star kid Shanaya Kapoor donning white shirt tucked under denim hot pants enjoying the view with her younger brother Jahaan Kapoor.
In another photo with her brother and father Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya sported a white denim skirt and a net crop top.
The Kapoor family's vacation pics are so jaw-dropping that even Shanaya's elder brother Arjun Kapoor couldn't stop commenting on them. He said, "About time u start holidaying more than posing !!! Full family photoshoot has happened[sic]!!!"
Meanwhile, Shanaya, who will turn 20 in November, has already started working in the world of showbiz. The star kid, who was said to make her Bollywood debut soon, has kick-started her career in B-town, and this time, not as an actress, but as an assistant director to a popular director.
Earlier this month, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that his daughter Shanaya is working as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena's biopic that stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The shooting has already started in Lucknow.
Sanjay shared his thoughts on social media. He said, "My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry [sic]"
Speaking about Sanjay Kapoor, who has been away from the big screen for quite a while now will be featuring in Asif Kapadia's drama, set in the hilly terrains of the North. Sanjay, as the protagonist, plays a character with shades of grey. Shooting for the offering, we hear, kicked- off in January this year.
