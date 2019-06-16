See Photo: Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor are having fun on their US vacation

bollywood

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share their family vacation photographs, which will surely make you want to go on a vacation too

Pic: Instagram/@maheepkapoor

The Kapoors - Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor left for a family vacay, and the pictures of the family have since been ruling the internet. While everyone was wondering where the Kapoors were headed to, news broke of the trio having a grand time in California, USA.

Actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a few snaps from their picture-perfect vacation on social media with the caption, "No filter needed! #InMyHappyPlace #LosAngeles #Family".

Check Out The Images Right Away

View this post on Instagram #summerholidays2019 âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onJun 11, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

Their happy family photographs will surely make you want to go on a vacation too!

View this post on Instagram #MyCutie ðÂÂÂðÂ§¿âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¨ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onJun 11, 2019 at 8:21pm PDT

In one of the pictures shared by Sanjay Kapoor, we can see star kid Shanaya Kapoor donning white shirt tucked under denim hot pants enjoying the view with her younger brother Jahaan Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram #Tourists âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ #Summer2019 A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onJun 11, 2019 at 1:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onJun 12, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

In another photo with her brother and father Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya sported a white denim skirt and a net crop top.

View this post on Instagram One of the best vineyards ðÂÂ·ðÂÂ·#castillodiamorosa A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onJun 13, 2019 at 7:27pm PDT

The Kapoor family's vacation pics are so jaw-dropping that even Shanaya's elder brother Arjun Kapoor couldn't stop commenting on them. He said, "About time u start holidaying more than posing !!! Full family photoshoot has happened[sic]!!!"

Meanwhile, Shanaya, who will turn 20 in November, has already started working in the world of showbiz. The star kid, who was said to make her Bollywood debut soon, has kick-started her career in B-town, and this time, not as an actress, but as an assistant director to a popular director.

Earlier this month, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that his daughter Shanaya is working as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena's biopic that stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The shooting has already started in Lucknow.

Sanjay shared his thoughts on social media. He said, "My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry [sic]"

Speaking about Sanjay Kapoor, who has been away from the big screen for quite a while now will be featuring in Asif Kapadia's drama, set in the hilly terrains of the North. Sanjay, as the protagonist, plays a character with shades of grey. Shooting for the offering, we hear, kicked- off in January this year.

Also Read: Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor twinning will make you want to twin with your sister

Top Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates