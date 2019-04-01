Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor twinning will make you want to twin with your sister

bollywood-fashion

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, the star kids of B-town, are setting some major style goals for all the sisters out there

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood star kids Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were snapped with BFF Anjini Dhawan at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The Kapoor sisters are setting some major goals for all fashion-forward girls out there.

Twinning is not a new fad in tinsel town. We have seen many wearing matching outfits and nailing them even if carried in two different avatars. Now, the Kapoor sisters - Khushi and Shanaya - were seen twinning in pretty black dungaree dresses during their latest outing, and they looked fab! In fact, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya's father, shared a picture and captioned it: "#twinning #sisters @khushi05k @shanayakapoor02 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram #twinning #sisters âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @khushi05k @shanayakapoor02 A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onMar 31, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

And now, you too can get this similar look without spending a bomb on the outfit!

Black dungaree: Get a black dungaree at the discounted price of Rs 549 only. Buy Cotton Lycra Dungaree Skirt and get Khushi-Shanaya's look easily. Shop here.

White top: Buy Lime Cotton Plain Regular fit t-Shirt and get your look right this summer! Bag the top at the discounted amount of Rs 210. Shop here.

Sneakers: White sneakers are the new summer trend, and one can never go wrong with it! Get your Lee Cooper Women's Sneakers at the discounted price of Rs 869 only! Shop here.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut in 2019, confirms Karan Johar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates