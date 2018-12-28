Khushi Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut in 2019, confirms Karan Johar

bollywood

Karan Johar admitted to Khushi Kapoor making her Bollywood debut in 2019, on No Filter Neha

Khushi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram fan club

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the year 2019. Karan Johar, who was termed as the "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his chat show, Koffee With Karan by Kangana Ranaut, had also launched their elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor in 2018. Janhvvi made her debut through Karan' Dharma Productions, Dhadak, opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter.

The film made good business at the box-office, and both, Janhvi and Ishaan's performances were lauded by the critics and the audience. Karan Johar confirmed this news on his best friend's audio-show, No Filter Neha. When asked about the star kids being launched in 2019, the filmmaker revealed Javed Jaffrey's son Mizaan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor's names.

Talking about the two, he said, "Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, she is gorgeous and lovely."

However, there are reports of Mizaan being launched by the magnanimous filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reportedly, Mizaan has already been signed by the Bajirao Mastani maker. On the other hand, details about Khushi's debut are unknown. Though Karan confirmed her debut into the glamour world, he did not reveal deets about the project.

After Janhvi, it's time to watch out for Khushi Kapoor!

