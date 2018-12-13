Khushi Kapoor has a cryptic tattoo on her upper midriff. See photo

bollywood

Manish Malhotra shared a photo of Khushi Kapoor on Instagram, which highlighted the teenager's tattoo

Khushi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mmalhotraworld.

Youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor has become the talk of the town. The daughter, who is very close to her parents, has got something extremely pivotal inked as their remembrance. Khushi has got a tattoo of something, which makes her feel close to her mother Sridevi, sister Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor.

A Bollywoodlife.com report says that daddy’s dearest Khushi Kapoor has got her parents and sister Janhvi’s birthdate inscribed on her upper midriff. The photo of Khushi Kapoor was shared by designer Manish Malhotra, which was from one of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding functions.

"On taking a closer look, we found out that the tattoo is also extremely emotional. Khushi has got the birthdates of all her family members inscribed. Now the dates are in Roman numerals, in the ascending order, which makes it a bit cryptic. It starts with Khushi's own birthdate, which is November 5, denoted by a V, followed by VI, which is Janhvi's birthdate, March 6. This is followed by Sridevi's birthdate, i.e. XIII, to denote August 13, and then comes Boney's birthdate XI, which is November 11," wrote the entertainment portal.

Khushi Kapoor has all plans of entering the world of glitz and glamour. And dad Boney Kapoor confirmed this news at one of the events. Janhvi and Khushi have remained thick and have been there for each other after their mother Sridevi’s sudden demise.

