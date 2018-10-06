Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's hot photo will make you drool!

bollywood

The photo was shared by Ishaan Khatter on Instagram, along with Dhadak co-actor Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ishaan95

The latest picture shared by Ishaan Khatter on Instagram is dominating social media. Netizens are drooling over this hot monochrome photo of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi and Ishaan's onscreen and off-screen chemistry was loved and the most-talked-about everywhere. Be it their 'Zingaat' workout video, or their cute banter while promoting their debut film Dhadak, they managed to pave their way to the audiences hearts.

In this photo, Janhvi Kapoor is seen soaring the temperature with her hot looks! Both looked sassy in their denim wear. Ishaan is seen resting his head on Janhvi's lap, while the latter gives a sensuous look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) onOct 2, 2018 at 9:24pm PDT

In a recent interview to mid-day online, they spoke about their chemistry with each other and a thing they adore in each other. "I like his passion towards his work and not just work, he is passionate about everything that he does," said Janhvi about her Dhadak co-actor.

While Ishaan had this to say: "She's got this amazing childlike nature. She's also very perceptive and intelligent. In many ways, she is a very matured girl. At the same time, I like that she has a very childlike soul that makes her very sweet and sensitive. This is the innocent quality about her that I really like."

A few days ago, their mentor Karan Johar echoed his wish of making a franchise film with Janhvi and Ishaan.

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan was well appreciated by critics and audience alike. The film had a successful run at the box office as well.

On the professional front, Janhvi has bagged two films by Karan Johar.

Also Read: Exclusive - Janhvi Kapoor: I Don't Think I Have Become A Star

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates