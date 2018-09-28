Ishaan Khatter on nephew Zain Kapoor: Feeling of wonderment doesn't change

bollywood

With Dhadak all set for its world television premiere, mid-day online got in touch exclusively with Ishaan Khatter to reminisce his experience on working on Dhadak, and other happenings in life

Ishaan Khatter. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ishaan95

He stole people's hearts with his enchanting smile and acting chops in Dhadak, and once again, Ishaan Khatter is all geared up to recreate that magic as his film has a grand world television premiere on Zee Cinema on September 30. Admitting to being nervous and waiting to relish the experience of being on sets, Ishaan, in a candid interview with mid-day online, speaks about being an uncle for the second time to brother Shahid Kapoor's newborn, Zain Kapoor, life post-Dhadak, and his co-actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Dhadak is now all set to have a world premiere on television, do you still feel the same excitement you had before the film's theatrical release?

I do recognise that a lot of people will be seeing it for the first time. Also, a lot of people will be re-watching it. But, personally, I am a fan of the theatric medium, and I love watching movies in the theatres. I don't think I am that excited as I was during the release. Also, around that time, I hadn't seen the film. I saw the film four days before the release. So, there was a lot of excitement to share it with the people for the first time. Of course, watching the film in the theatre is unparalleled. I'm excited about the fact that a lot of people will be seeing it for the first time. I am looking forward to sharing people's opinions once they've seen the film. So, yeah, it's not at the same level as theatrical release.

In what way has your life changed post-Dhadak's release?

Well, with Dhadak, I gained some awesome colleagues and mentors. It's a very special part of my life. The character and the story have taught me a lot as a person. Also, I have some wonderful people in my life - that is the primary change, and a lot of people within the film industry and otherwise have now seen my work. With Dhadak, there's a lot of exposure, contents of getting recognised more often. I guess it's manifesting itself in a very positive way. It's generally a very positive change.

So, is this positive change leading into some new projects?

Hopefully, that's the idea, and it will soon. There isn't anything that I have signed yet. When there will be I will be happy to share.

Can you share some memorable experiences that will be cherished life-long from the sets of Dhadak?

I really can't choose one experience. Every moment that we've lived together is a byproduct of the decision of making this film, in this context to shoot it in. I think every moment we've spent in Udaipur is special and close to my heart. It became a very important part of us, and we all grew terribly close to each other. Shashank Khaitan (Film director), Janhvi Kapoor (Co-actress) and the Chief Ad (Assistant Director) of the film, did two recces in Udaipur before starting the shoot. So, those memories for me are very special. A lot of the material of the film came from those recces. Just being in Udaipur was very memorable.



Ishaan Khatter with Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and co-actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Your chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor was really loved by everyone. A quality in her that you really like?

She's got this amazing childlike nature. She's also very perceptive and intelligent. In many ways, she is a very matured girl. At the same time, I like that she has a very childlike soul that makes her very sweet and sensitive. This is the innocent quality about her that I really like.



Ishaan Khatter with Janhvi Kapoor at Dhadak success party.

Can we say that you are in a very peaceful zone right now? You had your first film with Majid Majidi, and Dhadak established you as a star, are you content with the way your career has begun?

Yes, I am very thankful, and that has brought a lot of gratitude in me. But I can't say that I am peaceful at all because there is a lot of restless energy in me. I can't wait to get on floors right now. I can't wait to fall in love with another film. Yes, I am still content and happy with these two films. Just having been a part of them is a blessing.

You have a new addition in your family, Zain Kapoor. How does it feel being an uncle once again?

It feels amazing. Absolutely incredible! He truly is a miracle of life, and we don't realise it until it happens to someone so close to you. This is the second time that I have become an uncle… that feeling of wonderment doesn't change. I am extremely grateful and 'Masha Allah' I am very happy for my brother, his family is complete. I'm very excited to be a part of his growing up. Misha is a darling, and she's doing fine now.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with Misha Kapoor and newborn Zain Kapoor.

Dhadak will have its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on September 30 at 9pm.

