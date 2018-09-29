Exclusive - Janhvi Kapoor: I don't think I have become a star

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the world television premiere of her debut film, Dhadak, spoke exclusively to mid-day online about her upcoming projects, and leading the glamorous life

From gracing the wonderful magazine covers to look stunning on social media with the bigwigs of Bollywood, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is all over the place, making the right moves. Janhvi's Bollywood debut was one of the most anticipated ones in the Hindi film industry. The paparazzi favourite, she let the world witness the the creative side her through the Dhadak, and allowed the people to decide her fate in Bollywood. Considering the film to be her debut, her acting skills were well-appreciated, along with the co-actor Ishaan Khatter. With Dhadak all set for a worldwide television premiere on September 30, mid-day online spoke to Janhvi Kapoor about life-after-Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter and bagging some huge projects already!

How has life changed post Dhadak?

During the making of Dhadak, and even after we finished shooting for it and before its release, there was so much going on, and so much to focus on. I think, even during the making, there was a lot of creative outlet about which I still feel the void. But, I think that's the only major change I feel.

Now with the world television premiere, the film will reach a larger audience. Are you still nervous about how this set of audience will comprehend the film?

I'm excited for Dhadak to reach out to a larger audience. I'm hoping that they understand what we have set up. There is a certain sense of nervousness but more excitement.

Your chemistry with Ishaan Khatter had become the talk of the town, both, on and off screen. If you had to point out a quality about him that you really love, what would it be?

I like his passion towards his work and not just work, he is passionate about everything that he does.

You have been on a roll post Dhadak's release, from being the face of top-notch fashion and cosmetic brands and magazines, to walking the ramp for renowned designers, Do you think you have become a star?

No, I don't think I have become a star. All of this is just a consequence of Dhadak and the film doing well. Also, it's a result of the family I belong to. Maybe to some percent people have hopefully liked the work that I have done. I don't think this qualifies me as a star at all. I'm here to be an actor. My focus is to act and do good films, and that will always be my motive. even though I am thankful to have got all these opportunities, I think it's a big deal and it's been a lot of fun. It's been an amazing and interesting experience to be a part of all of this.

How does it feel to bag your second film Takht alongside actors like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others. Are you nervous or excited to share the screenspace with them?

It's overwhelming. I still pinch myself to believe this. I am so excited and happy to start the shoot and work on that film. But, I am constantly thinking about it, and sharing the screenspace with these actors, they are so gifted. And I have looked up to them. I wouldn't have been more happy to be directed by Karan (Johar). What excites me the most is that he has so much knowledge. To even be on the set with him is fortunate. So, I am really excited.

Dhadak will have its world television premiere on Zee Cinema at 9pm on September 30.

