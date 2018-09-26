Priyanka Chopra bonds with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Italy

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani in Italy, with fiance Nick Jonas. After sharing some beautiful pictures from the exotic location, the Quantico actress has now shared a picture with late Sridevi's daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The photo shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram is no less than a graffiti wall painting. Decked up in purple pullovers, both Priyanka and the Kapoor sisters looked all confident. The photo was liked by actors like Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and others. Janhvi, who is giving some serious fashion goals commented on the picture writing, "Hahaha I know why this picture is cropped! Cashmere illusion [sic]."

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onSep 25, 2018 at 7:42am PDT

Not only Janhvi and Khushi, but Priyanka Chopra along with fiance Nick Jonas was also seen bonding with the newly-married Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Several pictures from Isha Ambani's engagement venue were doing the rounds on social media.

On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted attending Paris Fashion Week for Giorgio Armani's show. Their pictures from the fashion event have gone insanely viral on social media.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, she is currently shooting for The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. On the Hollywood front, she has Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. Whereas, Sonam Kapoor, delivered Veere Di Wedding, and is working on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor.

