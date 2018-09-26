Priyanka Chopra shares her Bengali bride look from The Sky Is Pink

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of The Sky Is Pink

Right after returning from Italy, where she attended Isha Ambani's engagement party with her fiance Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra resumed shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink. She shared a glimpse of herself from the movie on her Instagram story and captioned it as, 'What is happening here?! #The Sky is Pink'.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a red saree like a Bengali bride, covering her head. Surprisingly, an iron is also put on her head with a towel along with it.

Sources reveal that Chopra will head to London to shoot for the next schedule of The Sky Is Pink.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, whereas Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

Director Shonali Bose had earlier shared, "This is a film that is extremely close to my heart and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star cast and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie and Sid. I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience."

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick officially confirmed their engagement last month with a roka ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. The newly-engaged couple also went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI