Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stun in traditional attire at Isha Ambani's engagement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen attending Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony in Italy's Lake Como on September 21

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/manishmalhotra05

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is the newest B-town couple to become the talk of the town. The duo has been spending enough quality time with each other. Earlier, "Prick" attended Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's engagement even before they made their relationship official. Now, the couple was seen gracing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement to Anand Piramal at Italy's Lake Como.

Dressed in Bollywood's renowned designer Manish Malhotra's outfit, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning and handsome respectively. While Priyanka was seen in a subdued sienna coloured saree with minimal jewellery and side-swept hair, Nick was garbed in an ivory black embroidered sherwani with a pastel kurta. Priyanka and Nick complimented each other in those outfits.

Manish Malhotra, who had accompanied them to Lake Como, shared their photos and wrote, "With the fabulous and charming couple @priyankachopra @nickjonas all of us in #handcrafted #manishmalhotralabel [sic]."

Talking about 2018 being the year of love, Priyanka and Nick too made their engagement official in August through a private roka ceremony in Mumbai. The couple first met at Met Gala in 2017, and have been going strong as ever. The couple has since been on a travelling trip. From New York, Mexico, Los Angeles, Oklahoma to Texas, their outing's pictures are heavily dominating the internet.

