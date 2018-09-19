Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holidaying in the ranch, see photos

hollywood

When not horseriding and having barbecues, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are exploring the countryside.

Priyanka Chopra

Life's turning out to be a vacation for Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas. After recent trips to Mexico and Malibu, the couple is currently in Texas. Accompanying them is Nick's brother, Joe, and their friends.

They are holidaying at a ranch in the cowboy state. When not horse riding and having barbecues, they are exploring the countryside. Priyanka has been sharing snapshots on Instagram, one of which has her sitting on Nick's lap.

PeeCee took some time out from her much-needed holiday, and posted a few pictures that will surely leave you with envy! The Desi girl posted a pretty picture along with Nick and Joe, "Stay cool. @nickjonas @joejonas #cowgirl [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Stay cool. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @nickjonas @joejonas #cowgirl A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onSep 17, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

The Cowboys were all smiles as they shared their ranch life with their fans! Priyanka Chopra also posted a group picture with family and Mr Jonas with a moustache. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Ranch life. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onSep 18, 2018 at 6:03pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August, and the duo is planning a destination wedding.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra: I'm Asthmatic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates