Priyanka Chopra: I'm asthmatic

Priyanka Chopra revealed through an ad campaign recently that she's asthamatic. The actress took to Twitter where she spoke about how asthama did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.

"Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what's to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I've got my inhaler, asthma can't stop me from achieving my goals and living a 'Berok Zindagi'," she tweeted.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is shooting for The Sky Is Pink with actor Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is based on a true life story and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues and Pritam Chakraborty will be composing the music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The Sky Is Pink reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

